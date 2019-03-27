GARDINER — Free ukulele classes for individuals and families will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m.Thursdays, beginning April 25, at Free Methodist Church, 134 Highland Ave. A new class will start every six weeks.
Classes will focus on classic rock, country and southern gospel music. Each graduate will receive a new ukulele.
For more information, contact Steve Hale, pastor, at 582-2546 or [email protected].
