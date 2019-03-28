Spectrum Generations hosted its annual Recognition Breakfast March 22 at its Cohen Community Center in Hallowell.

The event, combined with a breakfast catered by Cohen on the Meadows, highlighted the previous year’s fiscal and statistical successes and recognized supporters from throughout its six-county service territory.

Honors were presented to Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, Distinguished Community Champion; Caswell’s Discount Wholesale, Business Partner of the Year; Joline Connolly-Allen, Employee of the Year; Barbara Chamberland, Caregiver of the Year; Linda Cook, Volunteer of the Year; and Mount Merici Academy Staff & Students, Volunteer Group of the Year.

