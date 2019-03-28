Sydney Reed, of Skowhegan, a senior at Skowhegan Area High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Bruce Mochamer.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Reed has been involved in soccer, basketball and softball each of her four years. She was selected as a captain of the soccer team the past two years. Reed has distinguished herself in the classroom and has challenged herself academically taking 13 Honors-level classes. In addition, she has taken four Advanced Placement courses while maintaining a very high grade point average, according to the release.

Reed displays strong leadership skills as she has served as the senior class president for the past two years. She has volunteered in her community assisting in the youth program in both basketball and soccer. She intends to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine and is still undecided as to where she will be attending college, according to the release.

“She is a quiet leader in our school and community,” Mochamer said, according to the release. “She very much deserves this recognition.”

Reed, Mochamer and other award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 6 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: