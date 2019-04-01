AUGUSTA — Three men arrested in separate drug busts involving trafficking of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine last year were found guilty Monday, after entering pleas that resulted in at least some of their charges being dismissed.

Ryan J. Partridge, 29, of Hallowell, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs, a mix of heroin and fentanyl in one count and cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine in the other, Nov. 29, 2018 in Augusta. State prosecutors agreed to dismiss two similar charges in the plea deal.

Partridge, who has a previous federal drug trafficking conviction on his record, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with all but four years suspended. Aggravated drug trafficking charges can carry a sentence of up to 30 years.

Partridge was charged after Augusta police conducted a buy of illegal drugs with a “cooperating individual.”

Michael Reyes, 33, of New York City, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, one charge for selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl, the other for selling cocaine base, Oct. 26, 2018 in Augusta.

A similar count was dismissed.

Reyes, who was out on bail, hugged three women in the courtroom with him Monday before pleading guilty and starting his sentence of 20 months behind bars.

In an interview by police after his arrest, Reyes said he had been coming to Maine for a few weeks to sell illegal drugs to make money, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court by Maine Drug Enforcement Agent Jonathan Richards.

Assistant Attorney General Katie Sibley said Reyes was cooperative with law enforcement and admitted he was trafficking drugs.

Devon Sealey, 29, of Bronx, New York, pleaded no contest, which still results in a guilty finding, to two counts of aggravated drug trafficking Monday. Two other similar charges were dismissed.

Sealey was arrested, with two others, in December of 2018 after a confidential informant working with Waterville police purchased drugs, and charged with aggravated trafficking Nov. 12, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Nov. 30, both in Waterville.

Police searched a home where Sealey was staying and found a rifle which was seized as part of the investigation, though Sealey, his attorney Scott Hess noted, has denied he owned or had any connection to the firearm.

Justice Michaela Murphy said he would serve 15 months behind bars. She said he also faces charges in New York for which he could receive a substantial prison sentence.

