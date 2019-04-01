OAKLAND — Adoption 101 is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in room 206 at Messalonskee High School, 131 Messalonskee High Drive. The workshop is offered by the Regional School Unit 18 Messalonskee Office of Mid-Maine Regional Adult and Community Education.

The workshop is for those thinking of adding to their family through adoption. This Maine Children’s Home class is an introduction to the adoption process. Those who attend can learn about procedures, rules, regulations, in-state, inter-state and international adoption processes. Information about Embryo Adoption as a potential adoption option for folks and what The Maine Children’s Home role is in embryo adoption will be offered new in this class.

Lindsay Bragdon of the Maine Children’s Home will conduct the free class.

The class is limited to 15 attendees.

For more information, contact Joyce Anderson, Adult Education secretary, at 465-9134 or [email protected]

