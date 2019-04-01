GILBERT, Ariz. — Kate West, of Thorndike, is one of 12 members of the Castleton field hockey team recently recognized on the 2018 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad.
The Division III National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year. In all, 1,746 Division III student-athletes earned the recognition in 2018.
