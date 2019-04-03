The Frances Perkins Center will host a premiere showing of the recently completed documentary, “Highlights of the Life and Legacy of Frances Perkins,” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Lithgow Library, 45 Winthrop St. in Augusta, a reception will follow.

Frances Perkins was the first woman to serve in a U.S. Cabinet, a key advisor to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and a lifelong advocate for social justice and economic security. She is responsible for initiating groundbreaking New Deal programs such as Social Security, the 40-hour work week, unemployment insurance, worker’s compensation, and the minimum wage. Perkins had deep roots in Maine.

In addition to the 30-minute documentary the center’s new six panel traveling exhibit will be on display.

The event, taking place on the anniversary of Frances Perkins’ birthday, will acknowledge those who created the program and the funders who made the educational opportunity possible: Maine Humanities Council, Maine Community Foundation, Newman’s Own Foundation, Historic New England, and Katharine J. Watson.

To RSVP, visit francesperkinscenter.org, email [email protected] or call 563-3374.

