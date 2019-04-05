The Town of Manchester’s annual roadside litter pick up will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, starting at the town office, 12 Readfield Road.

The event is sponsored by the Manchester Conservation Commission, and residents and civic groups are encouraged to participate.

“In the past, we have excellent participation and support from the Boy Scouts, the Manchester Snowmobile Club, Kennebec Savings Bank, and local churches and businesses,” said Manchester Conservation Committee Chairman Garry Hinkley, according to a new release from the committee. “Picking up roadside trash is not just an aesthetic issue. Removing roadside litter from the environment helps to keep plastics, metals and other contaminants out of our fields and waterways.”

The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call the Manchester Conservation Commission through the the town office at 622-1894.

