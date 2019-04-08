BOSTON — Kolby Shaw, of Gardiner, and Teresa Easterbrooks, of Winthrop, have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University.

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

