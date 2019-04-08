BOSTON — Kolby Shaw, of Gardiner, and Teresa Easterbrooks, of Winthrop, have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University.
To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
On the heels of spring tease, snow and sleet hit central Maine, with second round expected Tuesday
-
Community
Shaw, Easterbrooks named to Simmons University dean’s list
-
Local & State
Friendly’s shutters restaurant on Augusta’s Western Avenue
-
Local & State
Gardiner considers extending temporary ban on marijuana establishments
-
Local & State
Augusta police investigating human remains found Sunday off Washington Street