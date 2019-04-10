The 10th annual Lincoln Academy Student Art Exhibition will take place April 11-26, with an opening reception scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at River Arts at 341 U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta, according to a news release from River Arts.

The event is hosted by River Arts and the Lincoln Academy.

Parents, community members and patrons of the arts are invited to the reception and meet the artists and help celebrate the students’ works. The students’ works also can be viewed during business hours between April 11 through 26.

This show reflects an ongoing partnership between River Arts and Lincoln Academy, an independent, comprehensive high school in Newcastle. The mission of River Arts is “to nurture appreciation, encourage participation and provide opportunity in the arts.” Exhibiting students’ works and engaging the students in the exhibition process is just one way that River Arts fulfills this mission.

The exhibit will showcase ceramics, sculpture and two-dimensional pieces, including drawing, painting, photography, collage and mixed media work, from more than 45 Lincoln Academy art students.

“In the two dimensional work produced by my students this year you will see a prevalence of figures, the many attributes of humanity, and the evidence

of humankind on our surroundings,” said art teacher Nina Sylvia, according to the release. “The range of work, styles, and media is exciting, and we hope the public will take as much pleasure in viewing the show as we do in producing it.”

Jonathan Mess, who teaches ceramics and other three-dimensional work, said that “beyond glazing, surface design is now and always something [his students] are more focused on. You will see evidence of sgraffito, slip trailing, faceting, wax resist, piercing, torching, inlay, sprigging, bubble glazing,

agate ware as well as many others,” according to the release.

In addition, the show will feature metal work. “Metal Sculpture has played a new role in Lincoln Academy’s visual arts department, offering up an alternative material, new processes and techniques for students to create art with,” said art instructor Kirsten Campbell, according to the release.

Mess points out that “these High School students are getting a professional artist’s experience of preparing for a show; making, hitting deadlines, writing

artist statements, editing work, titling, pricing and marketing. As art educators, we take pride in giving our students a quality art exhibition in which to learn about themselves, their peers, and their world through making and exhibiting art,” according to the release.

Winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-1507 or go to riverartsme.org.

