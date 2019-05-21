Hallowell does Dylan will will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The evening will celebrate an acoustic/electric retrospective of the music of Bob Dylan on his 78th birthday. The band will feature Bob Colwell on keyboards, Roger Sampson on guitar, Dickie Doo Hollis on drums, Steve Vellani on bass, Tim Sullivan on guitar and Justin Maxwell on keyboards.

Rounding out the evening will be many featured guests such as JH’s own Logan Johnson, Sara Crosby, Jonah Howard and more.

Tickets cost $18 in advance or $20 at the door the night of the show.

For tickets, stop by Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org

