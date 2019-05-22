Capital Area Technical Center in Augusta has announced its May Students of the Month.

Jessica Clavet, of Monmouth, is a senior at Monmouth Academy enrolled in the Architecture & Engineering Design program.

She is taking the lead with her classmates in designing an expansion for Albison’s Print Shop. Her instructor, Mike Byron, said, “She’s incredible. Jessica gives her maximum effort every day, completed her projects on time and at a very high quality,” according to a news release from the center.

At Monmouth Academy, Clavet is the historian for the National Honor Society, the president of Future Business Leaders of America and a stage manager for the drama club. She enjoys volunteer work and hope to continue helping others when she attends college. She works at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream. In the fall, Clavet plans to attend the Wentworth Institute of Technology to study architecture, according to the release.

Jeremy Mrazik, of Mount Vernon, is a junior at Maranacook Community High School in Readfield enrolled in the Electrical Technology program.

He earned a Gold Medal at the State SkillsUSA competition in Electrical Knowledge. His instructor, Mike Parent said, “Though difficult to choose one student in a group of motivated students, Jeremy sticks out as always doing his best and setting the standard for others to shoot for,” according to the release.

When he is not in school, Mrzik likes to play video games and he works at the Weathervane Restaurant. Next year, he plans to return to CATC for a second year of the Electrical Technology program.

