The Juniper Hill School of Alna will hold a community celebration and fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath.
Admission will cost $25 per person and $65 per family. Heavy appetizers from Stone Cove Catering will be served with a full cash bar and entertainment for the entire family, complete with an art fair and silent auction. Childcare will be provided.
All proceeds will go toward supporting the mission of Juniper Hill School.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit juniperhillschool.org or call 586-5711.
