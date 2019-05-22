The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley will participate in the Summer Food Service Program Monday through Friday, June 18 through Aug. 16, at 14 Pray St., in Gardiner.

Meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day during these weeks to all children without charge and are the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination.

For more information, contact Paula Burke at Boys & Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley at 582-8458 or [email protected].

