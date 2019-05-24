Lina “Cloutier” Michaud, of Augusta, the 2019 Maine Mother of the Year honoree, joined mother’s across the country April 29-30 at the American Mother’s National Convention in Washington D.C.

Michaud was awarded the Barbara Thompson Gift in the amount of $1,500 in support of her platform, the Kinship Group of Central Maine. “These amazing grandparents, relatives and next of kin have put their lives on hold to care for their loved ones and keep their families, together with little financial or emotional supports. I am in total awe of the journey they have traveled and continue to travel, day in and day out. I have a great admiration and respect for all these families. They have stepped in and stepped up by offering their love and support in some of the most difficult situations. They are truly selfless,” said Michaud in news release.

She was welcomed to Washington D.C. by Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Sen. Angus King Jr., Sen. Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden.

Michaud is a graduate of the University of Maine at Augusta and is a licensed social worker. She is employed by the State of Maine. She is the mother of four children and grandmother to three grandsons. She and her husband, Mike “Shu” Michaud, reside in Augusta.

To nominate a mom for the 2020 Maine Mother of the Year, visit americanmothers.org/nominate/.

Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 15.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: