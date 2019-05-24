Augusta urologist Dr. Gabriel Belanger will be the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Augusta Area Prostate Cancer Support Group set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Harold Alfond Center For Cancer Care, in the Prescott Room, 361 Old Belgrade Road, Augusta.
Those who attend can learn about robotic prostatectomy for prostate cancer and options to manage potential side effects.
The meeting is free and open to the public, with refreshments and discussion following the talk.
For more information, call 441-5374.
