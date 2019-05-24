Artist Lisa Link, volunteers from Upstream and sponsor Trout Unlimited, have brought her public art project “Riverwalk: Swimming Upstream,” which celebrate rivers, restoration and environmental advocacy in Maine, to the Harrison Avenue Nature Trail in Gardiner for the spring run of alewives on Cobbossee Stream, according to a news release from Tina Wood of Upstream.

Volunteers from Upstream recently installed the 26 art banners designed to record and celebrate the restoration of the stream and Kennebec River as told by the people who made it happen. This exhibit also kicks off the celebration of 20th anniversary of the removal of Edwards Dam in Augusta and the revitalization of the Kennebec River.

Link was inspired by people, past and present, who worked to dramatically improve conditions for the Kennebec and other rivers in Maine and surrounding communities. She wanted to celebrate their stories and spark discussion of current environmental concerns.

She photographed the river, interviewed people, and then chose quotes from those conversations and emails to highlight issues surrounding the clean-up of Maine’s rivers and streams.

These prints were first exhibited from June 2 to Sept. 30, 2018, as part of the Waterville Creates! 2018 T Public Art Installations. Trout Unlimited Kennebec Valley Chapter sponsored this exhibit.

The exhibit runs until June 1, when it will be moved down to Steamboat Lane on the Gardiner waterfront.

For more information, contact Wood at 582-0213 or [email protected].

