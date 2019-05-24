A former Catholic priest will spend 16 years in prison for abusing a young boy on trips to Maine in the 1980s.

Ronald Paquin, 76, was found guilty in November on 11 of 24 counts of gross sexual misconduct. A York County jury acquitted him of similar charges related to a second boy.

Paquin was one of the priests exposed in the early 2000s by a sweeping Boston Globe investigation into clergy sex abuse. He served more than a decade in prison in Massachusetts for repeatedly raping an altar boy between 1989 and 1992, beginning when the victim was 12.

York County Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas sentenced Paquin to 20 years in prison with all but 16 years suspended. Upon release, Paquin will be subject to three years of probation.

“These were the actions of a man who held a special position of power and trust, a sacred trust. … He breached that trust,” Douglas said.

This story will be updated.

