A Saco man was arrested early Saturday following an alleged assault in the Old Port, according to Portland police.
Matthew Calvert, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and was being held Saturday in the Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bail, police said.
The altercation occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Dana Street. The victim, a 26-year-old Parsonsfield man, was treated for serious injuries at Maine Medical Center and released, said Lt. Robert Doherty.
Doherty declined to provide additional information because the case remains under investigation.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Health
Aid coming to try to improve Maine’s high cancer death rates
-
Local & State
Tribute to fallen Maine soldiers stops in West Gardiner as part of Memorial Day weekend events
-
Sports
Track and field: Cony girls hang on to win second straight KVAC B title
-
Boston Bruins
Halak has had role in Bruins’ playoff success
-
Nation & World
10 wounded in New Jersey shooting