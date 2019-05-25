The Gardiner Library Association will sponsor movie nights at 6 p.m. Fridays, May 31, June 7 and 14, at the Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., Gardiner. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This free event, which includes popcorn, children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult.

The movie schedule includes “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on May 31, “Mary Poppins Returns” on June 7 and “Lego: Movie 2” on June 14.

For more information, and for those interested in volunteering for this organization, call the library at 582-3312.

