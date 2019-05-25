MANCHESTER, N.H. — Paige Hutchins, of Augusta, has been named to the 2019 winter semester  dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

