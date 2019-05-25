River Arts in Damariscotta is accepting submissions for its annual members’ show. Each member artist can submit one piece of work for the show.

A current nonmember artist can participate in the show by joining the organization at the time artwork is submitted. The deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

The members’ show is a special event designed to honor River Arts’ members and feature their best work. All mediums, including photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, printmaking and fiber arts, will be accepted, as well as styles, including abstraction and representational. Work must be suitably wired for hanging and clearly labeled with the artist’s name, phone number and title on the back, according to a news release from River Arts.

The mission of River Arts is to nurture and encourage participation in the arts throughout Maine. As a part of its mission, River Arts provides exhibition, studio and performance spaces, and classes and workshops for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to the members’ show, it holds nine-themed, open, juried exhibitions per year, with some of Maine’s most prominent art community members as jurors. The gallery program creates opportunities for artists to have their work selected, participate in the gallery process, and sell their work.

The opening reception for the members’ show is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7. The show will run from June 7 to July 6.

For more information, visit the gallery at 241 U.S. Route 1 during business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or call 563-1507.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: