Foothills Land Conservancy will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Academy Hill School cafeteria, 585 Depot St., in Wilton.

Guest speaker Laura Suomi-Lecker, an expert in grassland birds, will talk about grassland birds and habitat, a topic of particular relevance to Foothills, according to a news release from the conservancy.

Suomi-Lecker is the technical director at Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District as well as the education and outreach coordinator and long-time volunteer with Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Freedom. She is also the manager of the Ag Allies grassland bird project, a statewide program managed by the Somerset County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The project works with landowners across the state, including land trusts, to better manage open lands for grassland bird nesting success, providing technical support, outreach assistance, and incentive payments to landowners.

The conservancy marks its 20th anniversary this year with the recreational area in Western Maine, according to the release. The conservancy owns and manages 238 acres of conservation land at the north end of Wilson Lake in Wilton. Since 2001, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has held a conservation easement on the property, ensuring that it will forever remain in its primarily undeveloped state, protecting wildlife habitat resources and water quality, as well as preserving traditional public uses. Scenic walking trails and open fields are a place to view native wildlife.

For more information about the conservancy, email [email protected] or call 491-5443.

