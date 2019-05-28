AUGUSTA – Visits by the tall ships to Maine coastal towns and cities, community gatherings across the state and a reintroduction of eastern white pines are among the activities and events that will help Maine celebrate its 200th anniversary, state Archivist David Cheever said Saturday, May 18, according to a news release from the KHS Membership Committee.

State Archivist David Cheever addresses an audience during a membership gathering of the Kennebec Historical Society. He talked about activities and events planned to help Maine celebrates its 200th anniversary. Bicentennial events will begin July 26.

Cheever, who is vice chairman of the Maine Bicentennial Commission, was guest speaker as the Kennebec Historical Society held a wine and cheese gathering to expand its membership. KHS President Patsy Crockett also announced the nonprofit group’s goal of expanding its 500-plus membership to 1,891, a number corresponding to the year KHS was founded.

A flotilla of tall ships from several countries will be a centerpiece of the celebration of Maine’s 200th anniversary of statehood, Cheever told KHS members and guests at the group’s headquarters. Visits to several coastal ports in addition to Portland are also envisioned, according to the release.

A reintroduction of eastern white pines, the grand trees that were once a staple of the British Navy and became symbolic of the state’ growth, also is planned. The bicentennial commission is encouraging community gatherings such as covered dish suppers throughout the bicentennial year to draw Mainers together in celebration.

Bicentennial celebrations will begin July 26, the 200th anniversary of the day when voters approved Maine’s secession from Massachusetts. Official statehood happened March 15, 1820.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: