HALLOWELL — The American Legion Post 6 seeks donations for its annual yard sale scheduled from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at 114 Second St. No televisions or clothing please.

Proceeds will benefit local community programs.

To have donated items picked up, call Don Garrison at 491-0128, Larry Auger at 458-6267, Lew Gipson at 592-5685 or Carroll Whitman at 622-7253.

