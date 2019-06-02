AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed May 23-29, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Caleb B. Bechard, 18, of Augusta, marijuana: under 21 years of age Jan. 27, 2019, in Winslow; $400 fine. Use of drug paraphernalia Jan. 27, 2019, in Winslow; $300 fine.

Alexander L. Berry, 19, of Palermo, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 26, 2018, in Winthrop; dismissed.

Kristian Broz, 42, of Belgrade, endangering the welfare of a child May 25, 2018, in Oakland; 180-day jail sentence, all but 24 hours suspended, one-year probation. Violating condition of release Feb. 19, 2019, in Belgrade; 24-hour jail sentence.

Christopher M. Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 22. 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Jeremy A. Carr, 34, of Waterville, two counts of violating condition of release March 12, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Ryan M. Davis, 32, of Vienna, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 1, 2019, in Albion; $400 fine, 14-day jail sentence. Motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 1, 2019, in Albion; 14-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release March 1, 2019, in Albion; 14-day jail sentence.

James A. Dostie, 33, of Benton, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property Sept. 10, 2018, in Augusta; 10-month Department of Corrections sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 28, 2019, in Waterville; nine-month Department of Corrections sentence, $85.78 restitution. Theft by deception March 2, 2019, in Waterville; nine-month Department of Corrections sentence. Violating condition of release Feb. 28, 2019, in Waterville; six-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Heath A. Dupont, 46, of Augusta, criminal trespass May 11, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 26, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Aaron M. Esposito, 36, of Waterville, theft by deception May 26, 2019, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Patricia A. Flannery, 70, of Waterville, forgery Sept. 28, 2018, in Waterville; dismissed.

Eugene A. Frost, 25, of Newport, theft by deception Aug. 11, 2018, in Winslow; dismissed.

Shawn Gagne, 45, of Augusta, criminal trespass June 6, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Zowie Galvin, 28, of Waterville, domestic violence assault April 27, 2018, in Waterville; dismissed.

Kristyn Hardy, 26, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked March 17, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Steven Vincent Hattoy, 60, of Coventry, Rhode Island, operating under the influence Jan. 28, 2019, in Augusta; $1,500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Sharon Ingalls, 61, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle April 11, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Matthew P. Lavoie, 29, of Clinton, violating condition of release May 27, 2019, in Clinton; 48-hour jail sentence.

Jill M. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, criminal trespass May 11, 2019, in Augusta; 96-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 26, 2019, in Augusta; 96-hour jail sentence.

Melanie R. Mayberry, 36, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order May 26, 2019, in China; 24-hour jail sentence.

Nathaniel R. Nadeau, 24, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked March 13, 2019, in Chelsea; dismissed.

Thomas Nickerson, 69, of Palermo, failure to register vehicle April 29, 2019, in Augusta; dismissed.

David Dean Oakes, 35, of Waterville, two counts indecent conduct Aug. 31, 2018, and Sept. 2, 2018, in Winslow; dismissed.

Glen D. Plourde, 40, of Albion, criminal trespass Aug. 30, 2018, in Albion; dismissed. Stalking, June 1, 2018, in Albion; dismissed.

David A. Richardson, 31, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release Dec. 2, 2018, in Winslow; dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release April 12, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Luciana B. Santerre, 20, of Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 4, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Christopher Smith, 64, of Augusta, criminal mischief July 2, 2015, in Augusta; dismissed.

Zackery Smith, 28, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 15, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 7, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine. Violating condition of release Feb. 7, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 19, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 19, 2019, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence.

Kayla Spencer, 20, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor March 17, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Hallie Stevens, 32, of Waterville, theft by deception Sept. 23, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence, $20.30 restitution. Violating condition of release Sept. 23, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Criminal trespass Sept. 23, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 28, 2019, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 9, 2019, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 8, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Jordan A. Strohman, 22, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 24, 2018, in Clinton; dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 27, 2018, in Albion; dismissed.

Kari Sukeforth, 29, of Litchfield, criminal mischief Feb. 28, 2019, in Augusta; dismissed.

Sean M. Sullivan, 28, of Searsmont, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Richard Neil Tatarcyk, 36, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked March 4, 2019, in Gardiner; dismissed.

Paul E. Trask II, 47, of Clinton, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, March 21, 2019, in Clinton; unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release March 21, 2019, in Clinton; unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release Feb. 24, 2019, in Clinton; unconditional discharge.

George Walker, 28, of Lewiston, four counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug — twice on Aug. 28, 2018, Sept. 15, 2018 and Sept. 18, 2018 — in Augusta, and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 18, 2018, in Augusta; all dismissed.

Jennifer L. Walker, 36, of Augusta, violating condition of release April 29, 2019, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Nicholas John Young, 25, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 24, 2018, in Chelsea; $500 fine, 21-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release March 11, 2019, in Augusta; 21-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 3, 2019, in Augusta; dismissed. Violating condition of release May 24, 2019, in Augusta; 21-day jail sentence. Operating under the influence May 24, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine, 21-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

