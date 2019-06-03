Caleb Richardson, of Augusta, a senior at Cony High School, is a winner in the annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship Competition. The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentations including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service, according to a news release from the foundation. Students from across the country received scholarships.

At Cony, Richardson is the vice president of the National Honor Society and a National Merit semifinalist. He is captain of the FCA and is on the cross country and track and field teams. He was recognized as the Cony Boys Athlete of the Year. He is a member of the math team and represented his school at the Maine Youth Leadership Day. Richardson was a Boys State Delegate, where he was elected governor and represented Maine at American Legion Boys Nation.

He volunteered with Wreaths Across America, where he cleared off snow and placed wreaths at veteran cemeteries. He participated in the West Point Summer Leadership Experience, where he received the Excellence in Sociology and Leadership Award. He is an Eagle Scout who holds titles of both quartermaster and instructor.

Richardson plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, according to the release.

The foundation noted that these winners represent the most talented and accomplished of this country’s young leaders and that it is these young men and women who are dedicating themselves to public service. The foundation, whose headquarters is in Bristol, Bucks County, Pensylvania, awarded $83,500 in 2019.

The Washington Crossing Foundation has awarded more than $1,600,000 in scholarships since its inception. Scholarships were inaugurated in 1969 and honor the more than 60 years of dedicated service to the nation by the late author-historian Ann Hawkes Hutton. The foundation believes that if this country is to continue to progress, it must have thoroughly trained, dedicated young men and women to carry on its government’s work in future years.

Its scholarship program seeks to find, identify, and encourage young people with the same sense of dedication and service demonstrated by George Washington and his soldiers who, under the most adverse of conditions, crossed the Delaware on Christmas Night in 1776 to win the Battle of Trenton that turned the tide of the American Revolution, according to the release..

For more information about the foundation, visit gwcf.org.

