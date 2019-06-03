Erskine Academy in South China has announce its class of 2019 top 10 seniors.

Valedictorian is Braden Soule, son of Amanda and Jamie Soule, of Fairfield. Throughout his four years at Erskine, he has participated in such activities as National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, the EA Leadership Team, basketball and baseball and he has completed nearly 300 hours of community service projects.

Soule is a Maine Principal’s Association Award recipient and a four-year honor roll recipient. Soule plans to attend the University of Maine to study business management.

Salutatorian is Willow Throckmorton-Hansford, daughter of Mary Throckmorton, of Somerville. She is a member of National Honor Society and she has participated in such activities as the LEO Club, and track & field. A student who has received high honor roll distinction every trimester, she has received awards of excellence in the areas of English, Spanish and physical education, she was the recipient of the Phi Beta Kappa award, and she has received Renaissance Recognition and Senior of the Trimester awards.

Throckmorton-Hansford plans to attend the University of Maine where she will major in biology.

Third in academic standing is Hagen Joki Wallace, son of Andrea Ando-Albert, of Manchester, and James Wallace, of Augusta. He is a member of National Honor Society and he has participated in such activities as Student Council, Drama Club, math team, Future Business Leaders of America, the debate team, indoor track, baseball, and he has completed more than 200 hours of community service projects. He has received high honor roll distinction every trimester, awards of excellence in the areas of English and Latin, and he has received a Renaissance Senior of the Trimester award.

Wallace plans to attend Bowdoin College with a major in biochemistry.

Fourth in academic standing is Elizabeth Sugg, daughter of Heather Spaulding Sugg and William Sugg, of Palermo. She is a member of National Honor Society and she has participated in such activities as the LEO Club, American Field Service, Prom Committee, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, and she has served as class president for three of four years. She is a four-year high honor roll student, she has completed 250 hours of community service projects, and she has received a Renaissance Recognition award.

Sugg plans to attend Wellesley College to pursue studies in the area of neuroscience.

Fifth in academic standing is Jacob Praul, son of Erika and Darryl Praul, of China. He is a member of National Honor Society and he has been a participant of the LEO Club, soccer, basketball and tennis. He was a recipient of the Rensselaer Award, he has received high honor roll distinction every trimester, and he has received awards of excellence in algebra, precalculus, calculus, chemistry and physics.

Praul plans to attend the University of Maine with a major in civil engineering.

Sixth in academic standing is Conor Skehan, son of Michelle and Robert Skehan, of Vassalboro. He is a member of National Honor Society and he has participated in such activities as math team, debate team and robotics. He has received high honor roll distinction every trimester, awards of excellence in social studies, English, U.S. history, and animation, and he has received a Renaissance Recognition award.

Skehan plans to attend Trinity College with a major in English.

Seventh in academic standing is Olivia Kunesh, daughter of Hollie Kunesh and Jason Thomas, of China. She is a member of National Honor Society and she has participated in such activities as LEO Club, field hockey, lacrosse, and she has completed a variety of community service projects. She was a recipient of the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, she has received awards of excellence in health, Spanish and statistics, and she has received a Renaissance Recognition award.

Kunesh plans to major in environmental science at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Eighth in academic standing is Samantha Heath, daughter of Jessica and Jonathan Heath, of Vassalboro. She is a member of National Honor Society and she has been a participant of the drama club, LEO Club, American Field Service, the EA Leadership Team, soccer, tennis, and she has completed more than 125 hours of community service projects. She has been a recipient of the Society of Women Engineers award and the Smith Book award, she has received high honor roll distinction every trimester, and she has received an award of excellence in German.

Heath plans to attend the University of New England with a major in nursing.

Ninth in academic standing is Caitlin Labbe, daughter of Michelle Joler-Labbe and Richard Labbe, of Vassalboro. She is a member of National Honor Society, she has participated in such activities as LEO Club, American Field Service, Future Business Leaders of America, Prom Committee, soccer, lacrosse, and she has completed more than 100 hours of community service projects. She has received high honor roll distinction every trimester.

Labbe plans to major in business administration at Thomas College.

Tenth in academic standing is Kassidy Wade, daughter of Robert and Jamie Wade, of Vassalboro, and Storm and Bradley Kelso, of Vassalboro. She has participated in such activities as EA Leadership, Future Business Leaders of America, American Field Service, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, and she has completed nearly 500 hours of community service projects. She has earned honor roll status every trimester, and she has received Renaissance Recognition and Senior of the Trimester awards.

Wade plans to major in neurobiology at the University of California San Diego.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: