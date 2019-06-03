AUGUSTA — Honor Flight Maine will present “Operation Gratitude,” to commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Chamberlain on 23 Blue Star Ave.

The public is invited to join Honor Flight Maine at this free commemoration to honor and remember the sacrifices of all World War II veterans past and present. Family, friends and caregivers are encouraged to bring World War II veterans to this commemoration.

For more information, contact Joy Asuncion at 930-5640 or Laurie Sidelinger at 370-7210 or [email protected].

