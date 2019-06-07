I enthusiastically endorse Amanda (Bartlett) Olson as the candidate to fill the Augusta Board of Education at-large vacancy.

I witnessed firsthand Amanda’s strong leadership skills and commitment to public education in 2014 when we served on the school board together. 2014 was also the year Amanda was presented with the Kennebec Valley Chamber’s “Young Professional” Award for her outstanding volunteerism and tireless contributions towards improving and growing opportunities in Augusta.

Amanda is often the first to volunteer, quick to encourage collaboration when working towards solutions, and always accountable to the bottom line. Amanda recognizes education is the greatest equalizer and all our students deserve an opportunity to succeed.

On June 11, consider a vote for Amanda Olson.

Jennifer Day

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >