Gardiner Area High School has announced its top 10 seniors for the class of 2019. The students are listed by rank.

Sarah Foust, valedictorian, is daughter of Matthew and Karen Foust, of Pittston. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the field hockey, alpine ski racing, tennis and lacrosse teams.

Sarah Foust Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Casey Bourque Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Mollie Berglund Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Erin Frankhauser Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Anna Chadwick Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Renee Rossi Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Sophia Staniszewski Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Kiara Goggin Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Annan Toman Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School Kristen Ladner Photo courtesy of Gardiner Area High School

In addition, she has participated in the math team and French Club, and is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Foust plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall, where she will major in biomedical engineering.

Casey Bourque, salutatorian, is the son of Jim and Paula Bourque, of Gardiner. During his time at GAHS, he has been a member of the soccer, baseball, and track teams.

In addition, he has participated in Latin Club, has been a member of the math team, and is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Bourque plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall where he will major in mechanical engineering.

Mollie Berglund, daughter of Deirdre Berglund, of West Gardiner, is ranked third in her class. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the volleyball team, the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and devotes her time to competitive baton twirling.

She plans to attend the University of Michigan in the fall where she will major in mathematics.

Erin Frankhauser, daughter of Wayne and Suzanne Frankhauser, of Pittston, is ranked fourth in her class. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the volleyball team and the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

She plans to attend St. Thomas University in Canada the fall where she will major in criminal justice and psychology.

Anna Chadwick, daughter of Laurel Chadwick and Jon Iannucci, of Pittson, is ranked fifth in her class. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the girls soccer, girls ice hockey, and girls lacrosse teams.

She also has been a member of the Student Council, the Latin Club, and the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, as well as a committee member for prom and Project Graduation. In addition, she is a volunteer coach and referee for youth ice hockey and lacrosse, and is a volunteer at Riverview Community School.

She plans to attend Thomas College in the fall.

Renee Rossi, daughter of Jane Rossi, of Randolph, is ranked sixth in her class. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the cheering and tennis teams. She has also been a member of the Spanish Club, select choir, chorus, art club and the photography club.

In addition, she is a member of the National Honor Society, the Key Stone club, participated in Pizazz, Dancing with the Staff, and was selected at the state Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Club.

Rossi plans to attend Thomas College in the fall where she will major in Spanish and environmental studies.

Sophia Staniszewski, daughter of Stacie and Douglas Staniszewski, of West Gardiner, is ranked seventh in her class. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the volleyball, tennis, swim and lacrosse teams, as well as being a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, the French Club and the art club.

Staniszewski plans to attend Kennebec Valley Community College in the fall where she will participate in the occupational therapy assistance program.

Kiara Goggin, daughter of Candace and Sean Goggin, of West Gardiner, is ranked eighth in her class. During the time at GAHS, she has been a member of the volleyball and tennis teams, and is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.

Goggin plans to attend Husson University in the fall where she will major in psychology.

Anna Toman, daughter of James and Jackie Toman, of Gardiner, is ranked ninth in her class. During her time at GAHS, she has been a member of the girls soccer, volleyball, girls basketball and softball teams. She is a member of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, participated on the prom committee, and been a member of the yearbook staff.

In addition, she is a volunteer coach and referee for the youth basketball program.

Toman plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall where she will major in business.

Kristen Ladner, daughter of Cary and Nicole Ladner, of West Gardiner, is 10th in her class. She has been a member of the field hockey team and French Club, the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and has served on the GAHS prom committee.

In addition, she has been a volunteer for the Big Cat Field Hockey Camp, a local daycare, and volunteered during her senior year at Helen Thompson Elementary School through a senior internship.

Ladner plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington this fall where she will major in elementary education.

