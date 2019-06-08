MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Cody Lambert, of Winslow, graduated May 19 from Tufts University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantitative Economics, magna cum laude, during a university-wide commencement ceremony.
