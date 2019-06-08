MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Cody Lambert, of Winslow, graduated May 19 from Tufts University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Quantitative Economics, magna cum laude, during a university-wide commencement ceremony.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.