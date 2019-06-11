Alyssa Trocki, a sixth grade student at Windsor Elementary School, was a finalist in the National Scientist for a Day Essay Contest sponsored by NASA and announced by John Hamley, manager of Radioisotope Power Systems Program at NASA.

Alyssa Trocki Photo courtesy of Windsor Elementary School

Continuing in the tradition started by the Cassini mission to Saturn, Scientist for a Day challenges students in grades 5-12 to think like NASA scientists, by examining real spacecraft images of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, Saturn’s moon Titan, and Jupiter’s moon Europa. Students then wrote a 500-word essay about the destination they felt would be the best place to return with another spacecraft to learn even more about these amazing worlds.

Alyssa is the daughter of Andrew and April Trocki, of Windsor.

