Amanda Olson defeated Tom Connors to take an at-large spot on the Augusta Board of Education in unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

Olson received 337 votes to Connors’ 149, according to unofficial election results Tuesday.

Residents also approved the $31 million school budget, as adopted recently by city councilors when they approved the overall city and school budget. Residents voted 415 to 79 to adopt the budget, and also voted, 372 to 117, to continue voting on the school budget each year.

Connors, 60, and Olson, 40, who are both former members of the school board, squared off in bids to return to the board and take an at-large seat held by former board member Jason Bersani until he resigned from the board this year.

Olson will fill out the remaining term of the seat, until December 2020.

Olson is executive director of the Augusta Housing Authority and has a small farm producing exotic mushrooms with her husband, Andrew.

Olson served on the school board from 2013 to 2015, when she resigned.

Connors served on the school board from 2016 to 2018, when his term expired.

