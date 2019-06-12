Voters in Richmond returned a former selectman to the town’s governing board Tuesday.

David Thompson, who lost his re-election bid two years ago, earned 99 votes to fill one open seat on the board in the three-way race. Before the election, he said he wanted to bring a conservative vote to the board.

Marilynn Grizkewitsch and Mark Taylor, who both ran unsuccessfully in last year’s six way race for two seats on the five-member board, ran again this year.

Grizkewitsch earned 75 votes, and Tayor earned 63.

In all, 243 registered voters cast ballots on a day when turnouts were low across the region. About halfway through voting Tuesday at the Town Office, only about 130 people had voted.

That was more than twice the number of residents who voted in last week’s Town Meeting, when voters spent less than an hour approving a spending plan totaling a little more than $2 million.

