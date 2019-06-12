The Waterville Opera House will present an astounding, laugh-a-minute production of the hilarious comedic farce about a not-so-serene retirement, “Ripcord”. Opening Friday, June 14, this production will run through Sunday, June 23 at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in downtown Waterville.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. June 14, 15, 21 and 22 and at 2 p.m. June 16 and 23.

A sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate in Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when cantankerous Abby is forced to share her room with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden. This show is funny, hilariously inappropriate, and heartfelt!

*Please Note: This Play Contains Profanity

The actors performing in “Ripcord” are: Birdie Newman Katz, Marie Cormier, John Buys, Beth Lambert, Paul Herard, Robert Conrad, Joshua Veilleux, Emily Cates and Taylor Kruse.

The production team includes: director Adam P. Blais, scenic and lighting design by Tony Gerow, sound design by James Kuzio and costume design by Candace Chase.

Tickets range from $21 to $24. Group discounts are available.

For tickets or more information, call 873-7000, visit operahouse.org or stop by the Box Office at 1 Common St.

Share

< Previous

Next >