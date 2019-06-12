Voters in Somerville elected incumbent Don Chase and Jarad Greeley as selectman at Tuesday’s elections.

Chase, who has been on the select board for seven years, received 56 votes, while his opponent Rick Stimson received 40.

Greeley received 63 votes, while his opponent Charlotte Coopersmith received 30.

The town will hold its open town meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Somerville Elementary school.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: