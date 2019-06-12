Windsor residents overwhelmingly approved all three proposals to loosen restrictions on the sale of alcoholic drinks, and elected a new selectman.

Voters elected Andrew Ballantyne as a selectmen, who received 145 votes to David Coons’ 57 votes.

By large margins residents voted in favor of two related proposals to allow restaurants and other licensed entities, which could include vendors at the Windsor Fair, to serve alcoholic drinks.

Town rules do not allow restaurants or other businesses in Windsor to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises.

Two proposals approved by voters Tuesday will allow restaurants or other licensed establishments to sell liquor to be consumed by customers on-site. One of the proposals would allow it to be sold every day of the week other than Sundays and was approved by a vote of 178 to 59; the other also would allow liquor sales on Sundays, and passed by a vote of 171 to 66.

A third alcohol-related proposal approved by voters, in a 171 to 74 vote, will allow the sale of beer and wine, for consumption off premises, by local stores on Sundays to continue.

Town Manager Theresa Haskell said stores in Windsor have been given licenses from the state to sell malt liquor, beer and wine, including on Sundays, for years now, despite the apparent local vote in the 1970s banning the practice.

She said if the proposal had been rejected at the polls, stores in town would have had to stop selling beer and wine on Sundays.

