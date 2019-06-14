Regional School Unit 49 will take part in the Summer Food Service Program, offering free breakfast and lunch to all children this summer.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be consumed at the following serving sites:

• Benton Elementary School Cafeteria, 68 School Drive, Benton: June 24 through Aug. 16; breakfast 7:30-8 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Fairfield Primary Cafeteria, 63 High St., Fairfield: June 24 through Aug. 16; breakfast 7:30- 8 a.m., lunch 11-11:30 a.m.

• Lawrence Junior High School Cafeteria, 7 School St., Fairfield: June 24 to Aug. 2; breakfast 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch 11:15 a.m. to noon

• Clinton Elementary Cafeteria, 75 Morrison Ave, Clinton: June 24 to Aug. 16; lunch only 11:15-11:45 a.m.

All sites will be closed on weekends and July 4.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency ere they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, heard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

2. Fax: 202-690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected].

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

For more information, contact Daniel Chamberlain, SAD 49 school nutrition director, at [email protected] or 453-4200 ext., 3116.

Share

< Previous

filed under: