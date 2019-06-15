FARMINGTON — Registration is open to attend a training titled Recovery Ready: Addressing the Opioid Epidemic in Rural Maine scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

The free training is open to local health care providers, first responders, substance use professionals, social workers, community organizers, educators, and community members who would like to learn more about opioid use disorder, treatment, prevention and local resources.

Guest speakers will include Michael Sauschuck, Maine state commissioner of public safety and former City of Portland police chief discussing the opioid epidemic in Maine; and Tripp Gardner, MD, medical director of Penobscot Community Health, speaking about addiction and treatment.

At the completion of the training participants will be able to:

• address the stigma associated with opioid use disorder;

• identify local resources for treatment and prevention of opioid use disorder;

• understand the effectiveness of opioid use disorder treatment;

• address compassion fatigue for health care professionals and caregivers; and

• take actionable strategies at home and in the community to prevent opioid use disorder.

Continuing medical education credits are pending.

The event is sponsored by Healthy Community Coalition and the Western Maine Area Health Education Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Karen Kidder-Garland at [email protected] or 779-2018.

To register, visit eventbrite.com.

Share

< Previous

filed under: