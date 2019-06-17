GARDINER — Upstream, a local nonprofit working to restore sea-run fish passage and ecological health to Cobbossee Stream, would like to hear stories about growing up or working on Cobbossee Stream. Did you fish, play, picnic, boat, tube, kayak, swim on the stream? Did your parents, grandparents share their stories of catching salmon from the stream to fertilize their garden? Did you take the shortcut to school behind the mill over the little bridge that crossed the stream or were you more daring and darted across the trestle, hanging down as the train whistled and roared by? Do you remember when the fish were red, yellow or brilliant green depending on what the mills were using for dyes that day?

This juxtaposition of industry, nature and recreation has been part of the history of the stream in Gardiner for more than 200 years and Upstreams wants to capture it.

The organization will record these stories and memories to preserve the memories and history on how the stream contributed to people’s lives from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Listening Tent during Greater Gardiner River Festival on the pump house deck on the waterfront.

These stories will be used to create the Cobbossee Stream Memory Map and stored in the archives room at the Gardiner Public Library.

For more information, contact Tina Wood at [email protected] or 582-0213.

