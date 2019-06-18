BANGOR — The following area students have been named to the 2019 spring president’s list at Husson University in Bangor:

Lacey Lynn Clark, of Anson, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in psychology program.

Arika Marie Brochu, of Augusta, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Kassie Sue Joler, of Benton, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Nicholas Andrew Pelletier, of Bingham, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.

Kyra P. Branch, of Brooks, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Julian Oakes, of Canaan, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a pre-law concentration program.

Cora L. Gavett, of Chelsea, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Leann Elizabeth Wright, of Chelsea, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Alyse M. Whittemore, of Cornville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Dana N. Webber, of Dexter, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Joshua Cowing, of Dresden, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration program.

Olivia Beth Brown, of East Newport, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Emily Elizabeth Maynard, of Farmingdale, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Jared Andrew Brown, of Farmington, a freshman, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.

Megan N. Perry, of Gardiner, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in hospitality management program.

Marcos G. Argueta Guevara, of Greene, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in national/corporate security program.

Sadie A. Royer, of Greene, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Master of Business Administration program.

Brian Michael Allen, of Hallowell, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

Jill Marie Whynot, of Hallowell, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management program.

Aubre Elizabeth Culver, of Hartland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a pre-law concentration program.

Patricia C. Lessard, of Jackman, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Molly Ginn, of Jackson, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Lauren Elizabeth Cornelio, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.

Mikenzie A. Parker, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Brady Walp, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Traviana Higgins, of Jefferson, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Edward Connors, of Litchfield, a graduate student enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Matthew Stephen Martin, of Litchfield, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration program.

Brandon Daniel Anctil, of Livermore, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Anneka M. Dubord, of Livermore, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Whitney S. Bess, of Madison, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting program.

Rylie M. Mullin, of Madison, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Victoria M. Mullin, of Madison, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Shane S. Mallory, of Manchester, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Caitlin R. Cushman, of Mercer, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial planning/Master of Business Administration program.

Deni M. Federico, of Monmouth, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Parker C. LaFrance, of Montville, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a pre-law concentration program.

Lilly J. Herrin, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Alyssa Ebony Michaud, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Jayme A. Safford, of Oakland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Paralegal Certificate program.

Sadie Lynne Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Elasah MacDonald, of Plymouth, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production program.

Colleen C. Seavey, of Plymouth, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Christopher Isaiah Pomerleau, of Sidney, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology – Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Alexander D. True, of Sidney, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Daniel J. Turner, of Sidney, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Camellia Erica Carrier, of Skowhegan, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Taylor M. Johnson, of Skowhegan, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Russell T. Keene, of Skowhegan, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Evan Jay Holzworth, of Solon, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications program.

Jenna A. Lully, of South China, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Leanna Prime, of South China, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Sarah Michelle Gracie, of Union, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a pre-law concentration/Paralegal Certificate/Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Civil Practice/Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Criminal Practice program.

Abigail Jilian Nelson, of Union, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in journalism program.

Charlotte Ruth Strong-Ames, of Union, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Teresa Dalpe, of Unity, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program

Ross J. DeLorenzo, of Unity, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Mackenzie C. Gayer, of Vassalboro, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Kaile A. Kimball, of Vassalboro, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Biology/Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science program.

Alycia M. Lyon, of Vassalboro, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Hannah Elizabeth Smith, of Waldoboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Bridget A. Davis, of Waterville, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Amber Ridlon, of Wayne, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Allie Anne Beaulieu, of West Gardiner, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Kaleb R. Caron, of West Gardiner, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and small business management program.

Teisha M. Muniz-Faucher, of West Gardiner, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in psychology program.

Sarah Louise Guimond, of Winslow, a freshman, is enrolled in the undeclared program.

Katelyn D. Ross, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Samantha M. Washburn, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Emily D. Harwood, of Winthrop, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Patrick Robert Ouellette, of Winthrop, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications program.

Nicholas Alexander Schlosser, of Winthrop, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with a concentration in English program.

Sarah M, Spahr, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Amanda Lyn Marcus, of Wiscasset, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications/Certificate in Digital and Social Media Marketing/Certificate in Web Design/Certificate in Web Media program.

Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

