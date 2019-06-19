Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its Falcons of the Month for May and June.
They are Deanna Lowe, Lacy Goudreau, Maddie Naas, Sydney Dakin, Owen Grant and Kurtis Pellegrini.
These students are chosen for best representing the schools 10 core values which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude, kindness, tolerance, integrity, trustworthiness, pursuit of quality, service and self confidence.
