Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its Falcons of the Month for May and June.

They are Deanna Lowe, Lacy Goudreau, Maddie Naas, Sydney Dakin, Owen Grant and Kurtis Pellegrini.

Gardiner Regional Middle School Falcons for the month of May and June from left are Deanna Lowe, Lacy Goudreau, Maddie Naas, Sydney Dakin, Owen Grant and Kurtis Pellegrini. Photo courtesy of Gardiner Regional Middle School

These students are chosen for best representing the schools 10 core values which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude, kindness, tolerance, integrity, trustworthiness, pursuit of quality, service and self confidence.

