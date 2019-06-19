Unity Barn Raisers is partnering with FarmDrop to launch Unity FarmDrop, an online farmers’ market with a social mission.

This new local food program will launch in late June and work to support farmers and food producers in the area to reach a greater direct-to-consumer market that is looking for convenience, variety and social good in their shopping habits. The program is structured so that producers get 85% of the retail value, FarmDrop gets 5% for technology, and UBR gets 10% to support its food access programming, according to a news release from United Barn Raisers.

Unity FarmDrop will be open for online orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday with pick up times from 4 to 6 p.m. each Friday at the Unity Community Center, 32 School St. Customers will be invited to join FarmDrop and adopt a weekly order cycle, place one payment online at their convenience, and support multiple different producers by choosing from all the products available every week. With no weekly commitment and lots of variety, organizers hope the community will support this opportunity for a multidimensional solution that is convenient, local and social.

For more information or to sign up, email [email protected].

Unity Barn Raisers is working pro-actively to enhance the small-town character and rural environment of Western Waldo County’s rural communities. UBR has programs and activities to support rural downtown vitality and community health and wellness. It serves as a model for other communities throughout Maine.

