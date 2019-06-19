Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced the following students were named to its fourth-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Sophia Baron, Wyatt Chadwick, Sydney Dayken, Emma Doyon, Eric Fyfe, Gabrielle Grant, Elizabeth Gruber, Shawn Jiminez, Katelyn Nestor, Casey Paul, Kayden Weston and Madalyn Wright.
Honors: Hayden Alberti, Aylie Anderson, Madison Blais, Kylie Boardman, Cole Brann, Hunter Burgess, Cassidy Clark, Devin Clary, MacKenna Cote, Nathaniel Dennison, Lillian Diversi, Colton Dube, Clarice Fuller, Megan Gallagher, Brookelynn Gero, Emily Grady, Zachary Hanley, Abigail Hilt, Dakota Lovely, Patrick Mansir, Morgan Millett, Logan Perry, Caleb Richmond, Dylan Staples, Sabria Vincen, Amber White and Trenton Wilson.
Grade 7 — High honors: Lainey Cooley, Lacy Goudreau, Emily Grover, Lillian Matos, Bailey McLaughlin, Yana Montell and Sarah Work.
Honors: Garrett Babcock, Dahlia Chase, Dillon Elliott, Allison Foust, Owen Grant, Kaylee Henderson, Julia Jamison, Zachary Kristan, Elizabeth Kropp, Adaline Lindley, Haylie Peacock, Samuel Pied, Taylor Takatsu, Ethan Tibbetts, Dayna Vasoll, Corinne Vasvary and Gavin White.
Grade 6 — High honors: Abigail Cooley, Dillon Farnham, Sophie Guthrie, Hailey Ladd, Arianna Markos, Danica Martin, Ada McCormick, Bailey McFadden, Taryn Nichols, Sage Sculli, Madeline Seed, Mekenzie Soiett and Lia Umland.
Honors: Sydney Barlow, Grace Bartlett, Cooper Blodgett, Anthony Boyce, Chase Burgess, Camryn Chadbourne, Thanos Dacus, Katherine Diversi, Kyle Doody, Max Douvielle, Nathaniel Doyon, Abriel Dustin, Jessa-Lynn Ellis, Landon Fraser, Sarah Goulette, Keelan Karagiozis, Sophie Kearns, Samuel Klosenski, Benjamin Lamoreau, Deanna Lowe, Anthony Malcolm, Connor McCaslin, Zoey Lee Michaud, Madeline Naas, Julia Nelson, Grace Niedner, Mya Pettengill, Zachary Reed, Angelo Ricker, Dylan Rideout, Ruby Rolfe, Dawn Schroeder-Danforth, Addison Serber, Breanna Shean, Sayde Sirois, Lily Staples, Benjamin Tobey and Abigail Trask.
