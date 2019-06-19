EASTON, Mass. — Three local student have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.

They are: Justin Davis, of Palermo, a senior; James Varney, of Smithfield, a junior; and Carter Pearl, of Topsham; a sophomore.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

