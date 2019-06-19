CLEMSON, S.C. — Molly A. Glaser, of Winthrop, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Clemson University.

Glaser is an architecture major.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: