CLEMSON, S.C. — Molly A. Glaser, of Winthrop, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Clemson University.

Glaser is an architecture major.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

