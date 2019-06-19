KINGSTON, R.I. — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.

They are: Emilie Burrill, of Topsham; Alexandria Jarvais, of Madison; and Kristy Prelgovisk, of Oakland.

To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Note: Students who qualified for the dean’s list, but have restricted access to their information under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act guidelines, are not included on this public listing. Students may adjust these restrictions on eCampus.

