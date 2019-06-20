A donation to Franklin Memorial Hospital, committee reports, and a gift shop update were just a few of the actions that took place June 5 at the annual meeting of the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in Farmington.

Shannon Smith, auxiliary president, presented a check for $5,950 to Tania Dawson from the education department and Miriam Leonard, FMH chief operating officer, to purchase teaching simulators, including catheterization models and a lung and heart trainer with 17 different lung sounds and six different heart sounds, according to a news release from the hospital.

“Practicing skills with these models can decrease catheter infections and other procedures that require a sterile field and enables staff to quickly identify sounds of specific conditions to provide improved patient outcomes,” said Dawson, according to the release.

Guest speakers also included Nancy Taylor, RN, care support nurse, who discussed the usefulness of medical pill boxes with alarms that the auxiliary had purchased previously for patients with dementia; and Andrea Richard, BS, CHES, lead program and planning coordinator for Healthy Community Coalition, who discussed the program “A Matter of Balance.”

Caroleen Caldwell, chairwoman of the scholarship committee, announced the six scholarship award recipients who are all entering the field of nursing. They included Brooke Egan, Rebecca Redmond, Emily Clemens, Joseph Brittelli, Benjamin Creznic and Kimberlie Knox.

The auxiliary officers for the coming year include: Shannon Smith, president; Kamilla Hall, first vice president; Vicki Robbins, second vice president; Les Gatchell, secretary; Priscilla Smith, treasurer; and Shannon Smith, assistant treasurer.

According to the release, the hospital’s gift shop is the auxiliary’s major fundraiser in its mission to provide financial support by purchasing equipment that the hospital would like to have — but cannot fit into its budget. The auxiliary also raises money by way of membership dues, memorial stones, food and book sales, special events, and the Remembrance Tree during the holidays.

For more information about auxiliary membership, call Shannon Smith at 778-4726.

