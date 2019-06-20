WINTHROP — Maine columnist Lew-Ellyn Hughes will read from and discuss her new book, “Maine Stories,” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at the Bailey Public Library at 39 Bowdoin St., according to a news release from the library.

The event is part of the ongoing Winthrop Lakes Region Forum hosted by the library and sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation. The book is a collection of stories about growing up on Moosehead Lake, and was published by Maine Authors Publishing.

According to the release, Hughes was born in California and raised in the military with deep Maine roots. Her stories have appeared in several newspapers and magazines, including Down East Magazine, Maine Woman’s Journal and Discover Maine.

She writes a bimonthly column “Away with Words” about life in rural Maine for the The Original Irregular newspaper based in Kingfield.

Her column is an eight-time winner of the Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest Award. Hughes’ previous books “A View from the Corner,” and “Diamonds from the Corner” were published by Seaboard Press and are collections of her columns.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 377-8673.

